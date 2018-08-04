CDW common stock (CDW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) will post sales of $4.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CDW common stock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.14 billion. CDW common stock reported sales of $4.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW common stock will report full year sales of $15.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.59 billion to $16.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.44 billion to $17.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CDW common stock.

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. CDW common stock had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 69.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW common stock from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of CDW common stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of CDW common stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CDW common stock from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CDW common stock from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

CDW common stock traded down $2.01, reaching $85.23, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 790,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,956. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CDW common stock has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $88.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. CDW common stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other news, insider Christina V. Rother sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,755,131.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 17,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $1,449,557.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 617,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,281,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,382,438. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CDW common stock by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,886 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CDW common stock by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,777,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,897,000 after purchasing an additional 271,866 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CDW common stock by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,505,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,804,000 after purchasing an additional 315,961 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in CDW common stock by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,201,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $295,381,000 after purchasing an additional 131,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in CDW common stock by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,578,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,823,000 after purchasing an additional 101,849 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW common stock Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

