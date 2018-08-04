Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cboe Global remains focused on expanding its proprietary product offering while extending its global customer reach. Diversified product portfolio and core competencies fuel its growth prospects. Also, the buyout of Bats Global Markets is a strategic fit as it is likely to broaden and diversify Cboe Global’s product portfolio and boost margins, besides generating expense synergies. It enjoys a strong liquidity and remains focused on improving its leverage ratio. However, rising costs remain the key concerns for Cboe Global. Its adjusted operating expense guidance was affirmed in the range of $420-$428 million, up 1-3% over 2017 and capital expenditure in the $45–$50 million band for 2018. Shares of Cboe Global have underperformed the industry year to date. It is set to release its second quarter results on Aug 3. A Zacks Rank #4 combined with an Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes prediction difficult.”

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CBOE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.69.

Cboe Global Markets traded down $1.17, reaching $94.63, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $92.20 and a 12 month high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, VP Brian N. Schell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $541,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,590.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Concannon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $994,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 152,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,167,185.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.