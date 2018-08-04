Cathay General Bancorp Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CATY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $41.88 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $961,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,633.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Irwin Wong sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $275,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 135,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

