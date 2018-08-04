Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Stake Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $39,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 365.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $8,181,411.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Calhoun purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.37 per share, for a total transaction of $776,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,989.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

CAT opened at $138.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.69 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. Caterpillar had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

