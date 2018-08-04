Castlight Health (CSLT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.10

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 37448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

CSLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Chardan Capital downgraded Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.80 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Castlight Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $442.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.02 million. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. equities research analysts expect that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Doyle sold 21,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $80,196.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,896.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $54,834.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,413 shares in the company, valued at $461,369.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,049 shares of company stock worth $481,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSLT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,545,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in Castlight Health by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,606,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 253,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Castlight Health by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 85,297 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Castlight Health by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 80,270 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers communication and testing, implementation, and user customer support services.

