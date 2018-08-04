Cars.com Inc. (CARS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 31.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, May 7th. DA Davidson set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $104,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott E. Forbes acquired 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.27 per share, with a total value of $200,834.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $405,308 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 36.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,109,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,085,000 after purchasing an additional 824,872 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 19.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,905,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after purchasing an additional 307,643 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,031,000 after purchasing an additional 84,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,403,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1,277.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 867,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after purchasing an additional 804,727 shares during the last quarter.

Cars.com stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 505,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of -0.04. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $32.94.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

