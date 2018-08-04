Carpenter Technology (CRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.60 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Carpenter Technology traded up $0.42, hitting $58.73, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 366,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,708. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRS shares. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Jeffrey Wadsworth sold 2,358 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $133,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James D. Dee sold 3,684 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $214,887.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,054 shares of company stock worth $2,820,412. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.