Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Sells 4,515 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Home Depot by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Loop Capital set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.28.

Shares of Home Depot opened at $195.64 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $226.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $207.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.17 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 399.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $8,510,375.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,693,072.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephanie Linnartz acquired 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

