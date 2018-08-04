Cardtronics (CATM) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28-1.32, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardtronics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Shares of Cardtronics traded up $6.24, reaching $30.20, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 2,634,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.22. Cardtronics had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.