Cardtronics (CATM) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28-1.32, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardtronics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.80.
Shares of Cardtronics traded up $6.24, reaching $30.20, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 2,634,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.
About Cardtronics
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.
