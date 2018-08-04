Carbonite (CARB) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CARB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carbonite from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Carbonite from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on Carbonite to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carbonite from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Carbonite has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.89.

NASDAQ:CARB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.90. 682,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,286. Carbonite has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $998.15 million, a P/E ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 0.27.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Carbonite had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Carbonite’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Carbonite will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marina Levinson sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $152,929.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,791 shares in the company, valued at $625,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Norman Guadagno sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $46,336.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 756,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,357,518 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Carbonite in the second quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Carbonite by 844.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Carbonite by 11.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Carbonite in the second quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carbonite in the second quarter worth approximately $698,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

