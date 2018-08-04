Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We expect sales of key drugs (such as to exceed consensus expectations. Therefore, upwards earnings revisions should drive MLNT’s stock higher, in our view. Valuation Summary We use a blend of P/E and DCF analysis to arrive at our $15 PT. The Disclosure Section may be found on pages 3 – 5.Valuation We use a blend of P/E and DCF analysis to arrive at our $15 PT.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. WBB Securities upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Shares of Melinta Therapeutics remained flat at $$5.20 during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock had a trading volume of 399,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,292. The company has a market capitalization of $166.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.15. Melinta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $14.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.13 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 327.21%. equities analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David N. Gill purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Estrem purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,276,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,385,450 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.

