Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “$45.00” Price Target for Pfizer (PFE)

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 18th. Barclays downgraded Pfizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.92.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.54. 25,963,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,480,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $40.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, VP Loretta V. Cangialosi sold 26,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,076,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 749,597 shares of company stock valued at $28,505,468 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 5,188,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,926,000 after acquiring an additional 438,040 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.1% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 228,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 54,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 53,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 35,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

