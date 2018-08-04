CannaCoin (CCN) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week

CannaCoin (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, CannaCoin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. CannaCoin has a total market cap of $166,145.00 and $214.00 worth of CannaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,084.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.56 or 0.05719540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $699.47 or 0.09888867 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.01060282 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.11 or 0.01613265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00229662 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.92 or 0.02515447 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00335725 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000441 BTC.

CannaCoin Coin Profile

CannaCoin (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theProof of Stake Velocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CannaCoin’s total supply is 4,701,956 coins. CannaCoin’s official website is www.cannacoin.tech . The Reddit community for CannaCoin is /r/cannacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CannaCoin’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

CannaCoin Coin Trading

CannaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

