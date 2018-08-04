Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.257 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

Canadian Natural Resource has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Canadian Natural Resource has a payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Natural Resource to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,609. Canadian Natural Resource has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.50. Canadian Natural Resource had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resource will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

About Canadian Natural Resource

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

