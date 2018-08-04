Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ) PT Lowered to C$64.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resource (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, GMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resource currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$56.23.

Canadian Natural Resource traded down C$0.19, reaching C$46.27, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 1,789,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,809. Canadian Natural Resource has a one year low of C$36.88 and a one year high of C$49.08.

Canadian Natural Resource (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.07. Canadian Natural Resource had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of C$5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.32 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

In other news, insider William Robert Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.09, for a total value of C$1,412,700.00. Also, insider Corey B. Bieber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.04, for a total transaction of C$480,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,815 shares of company stock worth $9,850,086.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

