Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Natural Resource had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resource traded down $0.06, reaching $35.63, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian Natural Resource has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resource’s payout ratio is 124.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

