Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,861,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 497,348 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up approximately 1.4% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $248,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,715,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,885,000 after purchasing an additional 572,955 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,764,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,628,000 after purchasing an additional 762,791 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,823,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,291,000 after purchasing an additional 108,375 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.7% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,181,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,574,000 after purchasing an additional 227,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,363,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,651,000 after purchasing an additional 107,648 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.78.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $83.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 28th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 46.23%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

