Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) is Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,311,298 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises about 7.1% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $113,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,764,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,628,000 after purchasing an additional 762,791 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 131,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 260,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 911,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 320,800 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.78.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce opened at $91.95 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $83.02 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 46.23%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

