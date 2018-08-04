Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Hold Rating for Astronics (ATRO)

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

“We believe the Test segment provided ~$0.10 of the upside in the quarter relative to our expectations. Surprisingly, all of the top-line increase in the Test segment was in the semiconductor market, with A&D test sales down in the quarter.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATRO. ValuEngine upgraded Astronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Astronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of Astronics traded up $2.04, hitting $41.59, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 550,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,552. Astronics has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Astronics had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Astronics by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,891,000 after acquiring an additional 111,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Astronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,223,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Astronics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Astronics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 638,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,957,000 after acquiring an additional 46,233 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Astronics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 365,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 36,378 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

