Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 24,695 Cosan Ltd (CZZ)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cosan by 5,112.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 824,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after buying an additional 808,542 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at $3,398,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,163,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,484,000 after purchasing an additional 467,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at $3,943,000. Institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cosan alerts:

CZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Cosan stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Cosan Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. research analysts expect that Cosan Ltd will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.