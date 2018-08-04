Cambrex (CBM) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.91-3.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambrex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Cambrex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

CBM stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.40. Cambrex has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $152.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. Cambrex had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Cambrex will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shawn Cavanagh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $1,987,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $2,510,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,964,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,118,150 over the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

