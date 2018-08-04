Callon Petroleum (CPE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

CPE stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPE. Stephens set a $20.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.