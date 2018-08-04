Calgon Carbon (CCC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Calgon Carbon (NYSE:CCC) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Calgon Carbon earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.9635524685109 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Calgon Carbon remained flat at $$21.50 during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.57. Calgon Carbon has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Calgon Carbon Company Profile

Calgon Carbon Corporation is a manufacturer of activated carbon, with capabilities in ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. The Company operates through four segments: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer and Other.

