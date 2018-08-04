Cactus Inc’s (WHD) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 7th

Cactus’ (NYSE:WHD) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 7th. Cactus had issued 23,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 8th. The total size of the offering was $437,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WHD shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Cactus in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cactus in a report on Friday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Cactus in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Cactus opened at $33.48 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cactus has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.29 million. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Cactus will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth $127,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Cactus during the second quarter worth $237,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

