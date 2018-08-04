Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,621,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 402,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Verizon Communications by 381.3% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,681 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 426,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.37.

VZ opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.97 and a twelve month high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.