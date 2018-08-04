Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) versus CNX Resources (CNX) Financial Review

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of CNX Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas 7.75% 10.84% 5.61% CNX Resources 37.74% 1.36% 0.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cabot Oil & Gas and CNX Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas 2 5 16 0 2.61 CNX Resources 0 4 6 0 2.60

Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $30.05, suggesting a potential upside of 28.16%. CNX Resources has a consensus target price of $21.89, suggesting a potential upside of 37.23%. Given CNX Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Cabot Oil & Gas.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and CNX Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas $1.76 billion 5.86 $100.39 million $0.48 48.85 CNX Resources $1.46 billion 2.39 $380.74 million ($0.16) -99.69

CNX Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cabot Oil & Gas. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. CNX Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cabot Oil & Gas pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNX Resources pays out -81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats CNX Resources on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 9,726 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. In addition, it offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions, as well as land services to third-parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

