C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s (CHRW) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide traded up $0.36, hitting $95.79, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,021,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,878. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $65.55 and a 1 year high of $100.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 38.81%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 548.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 27,859 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

