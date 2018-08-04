C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) PT Set at $106.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) received a $106.00 target price from analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $95.79 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $65.55 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,536,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,439.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 430,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 425,372 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,540,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,098,000 after purchasing an additional 248,268 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 185.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 357,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 232,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

