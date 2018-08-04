Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Insider Sells $377,350.00 in Stock

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.94, for a total value of $377,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joyce Manning Magrini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

On Monday, July 2nd, Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $371,875.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.19, for a total value of $372,975.00.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.13. The company had a trading volume of 570,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,918. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $158.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 16,096.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.59.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.