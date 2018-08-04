Burlington Stores (BURL) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BURL. ValuEngine raised Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $148.00 target price on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.59.

Shares of Burlington Stores opened at $154.13 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.42. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $158.96.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 16,096.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $3,125,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,730 shares in the company, valued at $47,463,887.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,262 shares of company stock valued at $11,127,676. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

