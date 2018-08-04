Bunge Ltd (BG) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,705 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.5% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 22.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of Bunge opened at $66.09 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.12. Bunge Ltd has a 1-year low of $63.87 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 94.85%.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $289,776.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,068 shares in the company, valued at $707,780.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.