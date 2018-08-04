Buckingham Research Lowers AutoNation (AN) Price Target to $47.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Buckingham Research from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of AutoNation opened at $47.26 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $62.02.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $2,027,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,272.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 33,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $1,629,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,100,321.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,640,000 after buying an additional 73,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,512,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,615,000 after buying an additional 283,775 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,891,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,724,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,726,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,770,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 682.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 776,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,348,000 after buying an additional 677,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

