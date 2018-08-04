Buckeye Partners (BPL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Buckeye Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.5682387873314 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.85.

Shares of Buckeye Partners opened at $36.36 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. Buckeye Partners has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Buckeye Partners had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $940.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Buckeye Partners news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 11,300 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $429,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

