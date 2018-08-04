BTIG Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Intersect ENT (XENT)

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

The analysts wrote, “Following this morning’s early earnings announcement, management discussed the issues underlying the weak report and reduced sales guidance. Most troubling to us was that instead of SINUVA being easily available via the specialty pharmacy channel, many payors are requiring doctors to either use a payor-affiliated specialty pharmacy partner or to use a buy-and-bill approach. This means doctors must pay to acquire SINUVA, then bill for it and hope they are paid back. While XENT mgmt believes this hurdle can be overcome by showing reluctant docs proof of payment and expanding the salesforce, we think it will be more difficult to change the way ENTs operate. We cut our SINUVA sales estimate for 2H and beyond while also dampening modeled growth rates for PROPEL.””

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XENT. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Intersect ENT in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Intersect ENT traded down $0.55, reaching $26.40, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,859. The stock has a market cap of $785.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 0.64. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard E. Kaufman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $245,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,810.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $661,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,702,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,833 shares of company stock worth $2,177,676 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at about $9,849,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth about $8,674,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 27,469.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 195,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 194,484 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the second quarter worth about $3,340,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 298.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 86,239 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

