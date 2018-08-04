BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock (BT.A) Insider Gavin Patterson Sells 44,372 Shares

BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock (LON:BT.A) insider Gavin Patterson sold 44,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.02), for a total value of £102,055.60 ($134,089.61).

On Tuesday, May 15th, Gavin Patterson purchased 858 shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £1,801.80 ($2,367.36).

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock opened at GBX 234.40 ($3.08) on Friday, Marketbeat reports. BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock has a 12-month low of GBX 224.20 ($2.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 337.05 ($4.43).

BT.A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 250 ($3.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 305 ($4.01) to GBX 215 ($2.82) in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 281.94 ($3.70).

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

