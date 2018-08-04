Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 3.79%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.32. 95,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,815. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEP. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.73.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

