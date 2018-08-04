Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.00 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 5.40%.

BIP stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,335. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIP. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia.

