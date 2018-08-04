Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,480 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 3.8% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $57,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 60.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAM. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

BAM stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.08. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

