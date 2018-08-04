Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,598,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 822,831 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $145,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $44.33.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

