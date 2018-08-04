Brokers Set Expectations for Eldorado Gold Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.12.

TSE ELD opened at C$1.38 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.03 and a 52 week high of C$2.98.

In related news, Director George Raymond Burns acquired 80,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.49 per share, with a total value of C$120,149.13.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

