Brokers Offer Predictions for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report issued on Monday, July 30th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.81). William Blair also issued estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

GNMK has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BTIG Research set a $11.00 price objective on GenMark Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

GNMK stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.57.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 91.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.96%. The business had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Jennifer Anne Williams sold 23,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $163,447.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Stier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,198 shares of company stock worth $359,487. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 125,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

