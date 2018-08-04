Brokers Offer Predictions for AMETEK, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for AMETEK in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

AME stock opened at $76.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.18. AMETEK has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $79.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 16.94%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,757,679.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $674,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

