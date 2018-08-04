Brokers Offer Predictions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMC. Wedbush upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

Shares of AMC Entertainment opened at $17.15 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.76. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $17.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,189 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 445.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $85,555.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carla C. Sanders sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $88,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at $236,041.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,864 shares of company stock worth $443,966. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.89%.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

