Brokers Issue Forecasts for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for National-Oilwell Varco in a research report issued on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Handler forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

National-Oilwell Varco opened at $47.03 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 0.87. National-Oilwell Varco has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $49.08.

In other news, Chairman Clay C. Williams sold 465,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $22,283,707.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 811,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 3,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $178,106.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,677.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 615,720 shares of company stock worth $28,810,004 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Order of Foresters raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 7,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,389 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 43,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 18,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.