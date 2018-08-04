Brokerages Set Persimmon plc (PSN) Target Price at $2,723.92

Shares of Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,723.92 ($35.79).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSN shares. Liberum Capital raised Persimmon to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,740 ($36.00) to GBX 2,840 ($37.31) in a report on Friday, April 13th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,720 ($35.74) to GBX 2,775 ($36.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,295 ($30.15) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.76) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,760 ($36.26) price objective for the company.

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 2,437 ($32.02) on Wednesday. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,046 ($26.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,901 ($38.12).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; builds executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It also provides homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand.

