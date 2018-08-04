Brokerages Set Logitech International SA (LOGI) PT at $47.33

Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Logitech International to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Logitech International to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Shares of LOGI opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.95. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $47.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $608.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.37 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 25.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, insider Marcel Stolk sold 60,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,420,070.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,137 shares in the company, valued at $32,516,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Logitech International by 123.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,961,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,532 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Logitech International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,266,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,523,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Logitech International by 56.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 547,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 197,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 48.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 326,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 107,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

