Brokerages Set Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV) PT at $29.00

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 5.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 318,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 248,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 52.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 677,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after buying an additional 231,881 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $988.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $196.42 million during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

