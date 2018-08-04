Brokerages Set Cheetah Mobile Inc (CMCM) Target Price at $12.25

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

CMCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th.

NYSE CMCM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.41. 218,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,776. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 3.30.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 712,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 224,853 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 139,084.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 134,912 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 7.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 65.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 93,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 36,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter worth about $1,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

