Brokerages Set Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) Target Price at $84.80

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

ASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NYSE:ASH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.94. The stock had a trading volume of 331,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $59.80 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Ashland Global had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $880,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

