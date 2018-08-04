Brokerages Set American River Bankshares (AMRB) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th.

Shares of American River Bankshares opened at $15.60 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. American River Bankshares has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $92.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.20.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 6.40%. equities analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other American River Bankshares news, CEO David E. Ritchie, Jr. acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,212.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,446.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Ziegler acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,010.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 41.5% in the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 173,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 51,008 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

